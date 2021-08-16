Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Advantest Co. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advantest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $84.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.16. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

