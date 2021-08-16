Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Augmedix, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Augmedix in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

