Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Issued By B. Riley

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $853.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

