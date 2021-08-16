Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE NEO opened at C$20.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.13. The company has a market cap of C$760.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$21.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.94%.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

