Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

