Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.72) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Allakos stock opened at $82.39 on Monday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Allakos by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.