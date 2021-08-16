Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FIGS, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIGS. Barclays assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,420,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $54,158,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

