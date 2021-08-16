Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Lifted by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

MIDD opened at $178.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 10.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

