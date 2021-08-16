Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $203.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $3,907,675. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Qorvo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,372,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.20. 17,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $112.03 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.73.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.