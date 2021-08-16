Qtum (QTUM) Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $572.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $13.31 or 0.00028768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 159.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,653,830 coins and its circulating supply is 98,620,027 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

