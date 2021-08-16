Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Up 91.4% in July

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the July 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Shares of QUCOF stock remained flat at $$4.69 during trading hours on Monday. Quálitas Controladora has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.