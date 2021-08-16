Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.19 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:QMCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $57,750.55. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,456,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

