QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0213 (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $136.45 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00921133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00110826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047004 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

