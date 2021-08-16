RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA).

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.