Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67,187 shares during the quarter. Radware makes up about 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $40,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Radware by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Radware by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Radware by 3.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radware by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

