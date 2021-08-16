Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 760%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 34.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $23.92. 8,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,975. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -171.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Rambus has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

