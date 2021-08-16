Raymond James Boosts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$13.50

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.