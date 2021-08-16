Raymond James Lowers Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.31.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.