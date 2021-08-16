Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $86.88. 201,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.