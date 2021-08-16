Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 1% This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $283,287.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

