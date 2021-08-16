Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

8/6/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/22/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.90. 761,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,907. The stock has a market cap of $246.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

