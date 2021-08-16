Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

IRT stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.