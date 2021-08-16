Research Analysts Set Expectations for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Graybug Vision in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11.

GRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 922,746 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

