Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

8/12/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. "

8/11/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Bowman Consulting Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. 15,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

