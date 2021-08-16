REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $650.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $659.20 million and the lowest is $641.50 million. REV Group posted sales of $582.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REVG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,917.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.22 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.