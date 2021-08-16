Reviewing AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.4% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards 19.63% N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A -57.59% -32.53%

Volatility and Risk

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.25, indicating that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Scheid Vineyards and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.58%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $62.74 million 0.25 -$4.72 million N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats AppHarvest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards, Inc. engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G. Scheid in 1971 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

