Reviewing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrainsWay and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -23.04% -15.05% -11.03% AVITA Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrainsWay and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.99%. AVITA Medical has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 122.83%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and AVITA Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 6.07 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -33.92 AVITA Medical $14.26 million 30.30 -$42.03 million ($2.07) -8.40

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA Medical. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats BrainsWay on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc. operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients eighteen years and older. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Colorado School of Medicine to establish and explore development of a spray-on treatment for patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and a research collaboration with Houston Methodist Research Institute to explore novel approaches for skin rejuvenation. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to AVITA Medical Inc. in December 2020. AVITA Medical Inc. is based in Valencia, California.

