Reviewing Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stem and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Stem presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.27%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.74%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Microvast.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stem and Microvast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem N/A N/A N/A Microvast N/A -152.40% -1.42%

Summary

Stem beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

