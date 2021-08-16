Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,490,531 shares of company stock worth $93,018,507. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of RVLV opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

