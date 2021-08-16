Rewardiqa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $32,088.30 and $4.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00188458 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

