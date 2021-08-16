Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RXEEY remained flat at $$21.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. 135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59.

RXEEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 price objective on shares of Rexel and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. upgraded shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

