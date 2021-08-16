RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 12,923 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 123,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 47,390 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,976,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39.

