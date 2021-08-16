RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 30,312 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,135,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,525,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 309,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after purchasing an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

