RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $105.78 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.76.

