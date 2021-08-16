RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 62.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,799 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

