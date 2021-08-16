RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83.

