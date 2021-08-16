RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 19,396 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 778.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $299.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

