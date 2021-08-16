RHS Financial LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $223.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

