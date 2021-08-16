RHS Financial LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

