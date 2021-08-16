RHS Financial LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 170,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $57.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.13. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.80.

