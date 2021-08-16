RHS Financial LLC Has $229,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $251.56 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.52 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

