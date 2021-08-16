RHS Financial LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after buying an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $193,244,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

