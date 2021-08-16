RHS Financial LLC Makes New $780,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $447.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.