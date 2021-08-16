Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,272,000 after purchasing an additional 247,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $116.59 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.