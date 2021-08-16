Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 147,808 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises 1.6% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.29% of XPO Logistics worth $45,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,175,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

