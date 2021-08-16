Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,468 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $22,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,546,000 after buying an additional 4,428,828 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after buying an additional 2,368,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,739 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after purchasing an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

