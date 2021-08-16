Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $129.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

CSWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.