Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,766 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 70,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 273.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $273,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock worth $1,214,074 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $472.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

