Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.30. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.