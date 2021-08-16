Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

